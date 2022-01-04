One of the relatively big political things that happened in recent history was Brexit. The United Kingdom left the European Union in 2020. With U.K’s withdrawal, the organizations and citizens have lost their rights in the EU. In this case, they lost their rights for .eu domains.

First come, first served

About 32,000 websites saved their domains by proving that they are registered by EU citizens or organizations

EURid, the organization behind the registration of domains of the European Union, revoked the .eu domains that U.K. citizens and organizations own. The domains will be available to anyone who wants to take them on a first-come, first-served basis. The upcoming .eu domain buying chaos next Monday is pretty predictable.

More than 80,000 websites are suspended. About 32,000 of them saved their domains by proving that they are registered by EU citizens or organizations. Time is almost up to reclaim for the remaining 48,000 revoked .eu domains. If the owners can prove their residency or citizenship of the European Union until next Monday, they will be able to take their domains back. If they can’t prove it, the domain will be revoked indefinitely and available for anyone who wants to take it.

