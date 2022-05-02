While the importance of the internet grows, thanks to the rising user count day by day, some governments are trying to utilize it for their benefit by blocking opposition. The internet, especially social media, is reaching absurd levels of bot numbers, blocking attempts, and promoting biased information or opinions. Thankfully, some governments have noticed where this is going and promised not to shape the internet for their own benefits.

The pact includes delivering affordable services

60 country leaders around the world have signed the Future of the Internet pact. The agreement aims to strengthen democracy by promising not to undermine the elections. This includes misinformation campaigns and illegally spying on people. Additionally, the countries will commit to promoting safety, especially for young people and women. The governments which signed the agreement will also stay away from shutting down targets and they will deliver affordable and reliable internet services. You can read the full Declaration for the future of the Internet in a PDF format by following the link below:

Click here to read the Declaration for the Future of the Internet

The pact is signed by the countries which can be seen below:

27 of the EU members

Albania

Andorra

Argentina

Australia

Cabo Verde

Canada

Colombia

Costa Rica

Dominican Republic

Georgia

Iceland

Israel

Jamaica

Japan

Kenya

Kosovo

Maldives

Marshall Islands

Micronesia

Moldova

Montenegro

New Zealand

Niger

North Macedonia

Palau

Peru

Senegal

Serbia

Taiwan

The UK

The USA

Trinidad and Tobago

Ukraine

Uruguay

Some countries such as China, India, Russia, and Turkey are missing, as expected. Google also supports the declaration and adds that the companies will also play an important role to ensure a better internet in the future. Brad Smith, vice chairman and president of Microsoft also stated that it is a critical moment for the internet:

« This is a time for new leadership to reset and reclaim a brighter future for technology that is hardheaded and clear-eyed about the challenges we face. And it’s a time when a realistic grounding in technology challenges can help the world move faster and farther to make real a more optimistic vision for the internet’s future. The Declaration not only speaks to this future but provides with specificity the principles that will be needed to achieve it »

We are eager to see whether the declaration will make the internet a better place, or worsen it.