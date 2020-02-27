Epsilon, a global provider of connectivity and communication solution chose maincubes to expand digital services for customers.

Epsilon announced its partnership with maincubes to expand digital services for customers. Epsilon, headquartered in Singapore, is connecting to 220 data centers in 39 cities. With this strategic partnership, Epsilon’s software-defined networking (SDN) platform Infiny by Epsilon has been started hosting from maincubes’ data centers.

More connectivity options

Epsilon chose maincubes because of its impressive high-availability, German-engineered data center infrastructure. The Infiny by Epsilon is an on-demand connectivity platform that brings networking into the cloud era. It offers solutions including data center interconnection, direct cloud connect, access to Internet exchanges, SIP trunking, and global inbound numbers to enterprises and service providers.

Lee Myall, CCO of Epsilon, talked about the partnership, saying,

“Cloud and interconnection demands are driving new growth in the data center market. Our partnership with maincubes will enable more European businesses to accelerate their hybrid cloud strategy by combining secure, highly available data centers with a suite of global connectivity solutions. “Infiny will bring more connectivity options and add value for maincubes’ customers as we continue to grow our interconnect ecosystem.”

Infiny enables the colocation services provider’s customers to have access to dedicated private cloud connectivity with more than 220 data centers around the world. maincubes guarantees a redundant connection and 99.9% availability with its substantial investments in the platform’s IT.

“Epsilon enables us to support more of our customers’ interconnection needs as they grow, transform and deploy new software and services. The addition of SDN to our portfolio means that customers can easily access data center and networking solutions from a single provider,”

said Oliver Menzel, CEO of maincubes.