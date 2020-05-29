Artificial Intelligence start-up Accern announced a $13 million Series A funding round. The round was led by Fusion Fund. Mighty Capital, Allianz Life Ventures, Vectr Fintech Partners, and Viaduct Ventures also participated, along with angel investors from a previous round. Accern’s AI Platform contains ready-made solutions for the financial service industry across asset management, banking, and insurance. The startup allows enterprises to build powerful workflow automation and risk management solutions for investment research, credit lending, financial crimes (KYC) and reputational risks.

No-code platform

Accern’s no-code platform allows users to build and deploy AI solutions in minutes. Accern has expanded its solutions to reach banking and insurance in the two years since its $1M+ seed round. Kumesh Aroomoogan, Co-founder and CEO of Accern said,