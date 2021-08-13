AccessOn Networks has signed on to utilize Connected2Fiber’s The Connected World platform. AccessOn Networks is a provider of advanced fiber network solutions to the rural areas of North Carolina.

Connected2Fiber will provide location-based insights into North Carolina’s networks and network-connected buildings. With this agreement, AccessOn scales its reach and improves its relationship with important customers and partners across North Carolina.

Steve Ledford, CEO at AccessOn Networks, said,

“Our mission is to expand the connectivity opportunity for small, rural communities throughout North Carolina. Connected2Fiber’s solutions will allow us to achieve that goal by clarifying our targets, optimizing pricing, and automating the execution process. All of which will lead to an optimal experience for our customers and partners.”

Connected2Fiber loaded AccessOn’s KMZ files and generating an initial view of the network and target customer/partner locations. Following this, the Connected World identified the value-chain partners, the proximity to key network locations, and full scope of the serviceable opportunity.

“The Connected World will vastly improve AccessOn’s ability to expand its reach into critical rural areas of North Carolina. Leveraging the platform’s automation and network insights enables them to be more precise and efficient in the way they go to market, ultimately improving the customer experience and their top line. We’re excited that AccessOn selected our platform and look forward to supporting them as they expand their footprint,”

said Michael Collins, Vice President of Marketing at Connected2Fiber.

