Amazon‘s worldwide website ranking platform Alexa.com is being shut down after 25 years. The website has been providing some valuable information for the websites, especially the ones that run website traffic – ad revenue business models.

No reason in the official statement

Alexa.com has been a powerful tool for ad revenue based websites for a long time

The company did not put a specific reason behind this action in its statement which was published on Alexa.com. The company simply thanks to its users and announces the retirement that will be happening on May 1, 2022.

With the announcement, Alexa.com immediately stopped newcomers from its subscription program. The current subscriptions will remain active until May 1. When the deadline arrives, none of the customers will be able to access Alexa.com.

The service is ranking all the websites globally and locally depending on the incoming traffic. It is also showing the number of visitors arriving on the websites. The paid version of the service provides an SEO package and competitor analysis tools.

