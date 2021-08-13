Anexinet Corporation entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Light Networks. The acquisition will allow Anexinet to leverage its Artificial Intelligence (AI), process automation, and solid digital solutions alongside Light Networks’ Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), and network/telecom solutions to elevate digital interactions for their customers, employees, and partners.

Expertise in digital transformation

Light Networks’ specific customer experience and workplace modernization solutions will complement Anexinet’s core solutions. Anexinet will combine its broader digital transformation solutions with Light Networks’ contact centers.

Brian Glahn, CEO of Anexinet, said,

“The acquisition of Light Networks, following our acquisition of SereneIT in Atlanta, demonstrates Anexinet’s rapid growth trajectory and commitment to best-of-breed, innovative solutions for our clients. The company’s engineering-led approach will expand Anexinet’s portfolio with a unique voice, video, and collaboration capabilities, while also significantly adding depth to our networking abilities with Cisco engineering expertise.”

Anexinet has expertise in digital transformation and automation/AI capabilities. These combined practices aim to drive clients growth and optimize costs.

See more Network/Internet News