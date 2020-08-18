Apstra, the Intent-Based Networking (IBN) and multinational software company announced the latest evolution of Apstra AOS. AOS 3.3 introduces advanced IBN capabilities to Juniper Networks switching. With its wide array of operational and open-networking enhancements, it enables enterprises to react more quickly to compressed timelines and unforeseen business shifts. This product was developed to increase the speed and reliability of how networks are deployed and operated in the data center.

Advanced IBN capabilities

Apstra’s AOS addresses the sheer network complexity facing architects and operators by applying day 0 validation and analytics while leveraging a single network source of truth. Apstra empowers organizations to realize the significant efficiencies and benefits of Day 0 operations resulting from IBN.

Mansour Karam, Founder and President of Apstra, said,

“The monitoring and managing of Data Center operations continue to grow progressively more complex and increasingly mission-critical as enterprises accelerate their digital transformation. IBN is the solution that many network architects and operators are counting on to help their organizations keep up. As the rise of IBN comes into focus, extending our unique and advanced IBN capabilities to Juniper Networks, paired with the operational enhancements, allows us to deliver our industry-leading solution across a wider variety of hardware choices.”

Apstra’s end-to-end automation and simple operational model helps us deliver the lowest response times with the highest cost efficiency and reliability, according to Hanspeter Tinner, Chief Service Officer and co-founder of Beelastic.