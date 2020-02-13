Aquiss confirms that 100% of their customers, regardless of product or service they choose can now opt to use IPv6.
Aquiss completed its IPv6 rollout back in 2015 for its broadband customers, which has been a standard included service feature ever since. Various other services and systems, such as various legacy systems, VoIP platforms, web hosting and non-customer facing internal platforms required completing. As of February 2020, Aquiss concluded its rollout program by enabling IPv6 to its web hosting platforms, allow customers to serve their websites both via IPv4 and IPv6.
IPv6 and IPv4 in dual-stack
Steve Dodd, Chief Technical Officer of Aquiss said,
“We started our IPv6 rollout program back in 2013, enabling our network to support IPv6 and in turn future-proofing our customers’ broadband connections and demonstrating at the same time Aquiss’s commitment to giving customers the best broadband experience. We encountered a number of challenges along the way, with a number of legacy systems unable to support IPv6 and software vendors who they themselves were behind in their development and support of IPv6. We finalized our rollout by introducing IPv6 to our web hosting platforms; allowing thousands of websites to be served via both IPv6 and IPv4 in dual-stack.
