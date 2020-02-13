Aquiss confirms that 100% of their customers, regardless of product or service they choose can now opt to use IPv6.

Aquiss completed its IPv6 rollout back in 2015 for its broadband customers, which has been a standard included service feature ever since. Various other services and systems, such as various legacy systems, VoIP platforms, web hosting and non-customer facing internal platforms required completing. As of February 2020, Aquiss concluded its rollout program by enabling IPv6 to its web hosting platforms, allow customers to serve their websites both via IPv4 and IPv6.

IPv6 and IPv4 in dual-stack

Steve Dodd, Chief Technical Officer of Aquiss said,