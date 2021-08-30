Arista Networks launched its cloud-grade routing solutions for following generation network edge roles in the multi-cloud era. Arista’s EOS (Extensible Operating System) enhancements for cloud and service provider customers transform edge and backbone routing, migrating from legacy routers to software-driven, highly available, and scale-out architectures for faster time to revenue and lower Opex.

New virtual private networking

The new virtual private networking and traffic engineering capabilities enable three edge use cases for multi-cloud, metro, and 5G RAN based on Arista’s cloud-grade routing principles.

Rob Rockell, Vice President, Network Engineering, Comcast, said,

“Arista has a great record of disruptive innovation. I’m excited to see how they will disrupt the service provider network ecosystem.”

Arista extends beyond the data center to replace routers with routing with a cloud-first approach to modern software principles. The Arista R-Series platforms has launched in 2016, addressing use cases in internet peering, internet exchange networks, and Telco NFV data centers.

See more Network/Internet News