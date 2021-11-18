Global network as a service provider, Megaport announced the availability of the Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN Platform on Megaport Virtual Edge. With the integration of Aruba EdgeConnect with MVE, the duo provides branch-to-cloud connectivity with the Megaport’s global Software Defined Network.

Branch-to-cloud connectivity

The variability in end-to-end internet connections and latency can reduce the performance, availability, and security of services and resources. The joint solution addresses this issue by instantiating virtual Aruba EdgeConnect instances on Megaport’s SDN. It also extends the SD-WAN fabric to the very edge of the SDN. With the joint solution, the duo reduces the distance data traverses over paths.

Users will be able to leverage Megaport’s portfolio of over 700 data centers and over 360 service providers, with 230+ cloud on-ramps including major providers. Additional benefits include:

Reduced cloud egress costs to cloud on-ramps when compared to internet rates;

Better performance from reduced jitter and latency;

Global on-ramps for faster, localized connections;

Point-and-click network provisioning of interconnection between branch locations, data centers, cloud providers, and IT services;

Real-time provisioning of virtual network infrastructure and interconnections;

Lower deployment costs since there is no hardware to ship, install, or manage; and

End-to-end network provisioning, management, and visibility for legacy networks.

Vincent English, CEO of Megaport said,

«Integrating the Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN platform with Megaport’s SDN will enable joint customers to achieve better network and application performance while reducing cloud costs. Since MVE is available in 22 metro areas across North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, traffic can be localized allowing data termination to be optimized for performance.»

