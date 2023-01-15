China Telecom jointly announces with SUNeVision, data center provider and connectivity hub in Hong Kong, that the Asia Direct Cable (ADC) has officially landed its Hong Kong segment at SUNeVision’s HKIS-1 located at Chung Hom Kok. It marks the introduction of ADC at the first and only carrier-neutral cable landing station (CLS) in Hong Kong, in addition to the new City Point-of-Presence (PoP) at SUNeVision’s hyperscale data center MEGA Plus, connecting the region seamlessly through the robust network capabilities and global presence of CTG.

Addressing surging demand for subsea cable capacity in APAC

The ADC system is an advanced submarine cable integrated with the highest number of fiber pairs and system transmission capacity in Asia, able to transmit over 140 Tbps of traffic with the necessary capacity to support surging demand for heavy transmission flow and bandwidth-intensive applications that include 5G networks, the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud, video streaming and more. The landing of ADC at SUNeVision’s HKIS-1, the only carrier and cloud-neutral CLS in Chung Hom Kok would strategically enable CTG to empower their customers to interconnect with the region seamlessly. New connections will undoubtedly unlock a brand-new digital experience and additional service capabilities through joint efforts from both parties.

First to acquire one-stop-shop connectivity from SUNeVision’s CLS to MEGA-i

SUNeVision’s carrier-neutral cable landing station HKIS-1 was built with data center capabilities certified by ANSI/TIA-942 and direct backhaul access to MEGA Campus including MEGA-i. Interconnecting with MEGA-i, which is home to around 15,000 cross-connects and 9 out of 11 City PoPs of international subsea cables in Hong Kong, users of ADC Hong Kong segment either via CLS or City PoP at MEGA Plus can enjoy one-stop-shop connectivity and interconnect with hundreds of providers through SUNeVision’s rich data center ecosystem with high reliability and efficiency.

Strengthening Hong Kong’s position as an interconnection hub between Mainland China and Asia

The ADC system serves as a significant infrastructure linkage for Hong Kong, and mainland China to/from key information hubs along East and Southeast Asia. Hong Kong continues to rank Top 10 globally by data capacity and is home to SUNeVision’s MEGA-i, the most carrier-dense colocation site in the world. ADC is the first, critical international cable landed in Hong Kong since 2017, aiming at addressing the long-anticipated demand for seamless data transmission and digitalization across regions.

Xiaolei Wu, Executive Vice President of CTG said,

« In a rising era of digital business, we are witnessing exponential urgency from organisations in Asia-Pacific looking to proactively fast-track their journey of digital transformation to ensure leading positions in their respective industries. This has led to a massive flow of new data that has been generated across the region as a direct result of a rapid race towards digitalisation. As a world-leading provider of integrated telecommunication services, China Telecom Global (CTG) is thrilled to collaborate with SUNeVision and a group of renowned telecom service providers in the expansion of Asia Direct Cable (ADC) to HKIS-1. The synergy produced from joint efforts across the region offers a safe and reliable network gateway for Hong Kong businesses, empowering IT leaders to confidently embark on a successful digital transformation. »

Raymond Tong, Chief Executive Officer of SUNeVision said,

« Hong Kong maintains as a strategic connectivity hub intersecting with international submarine cable system and domestic land cables in mainland China. Landing ADC Hong Kong segment at the only carrier and cloud-neutral cable landing station in Hong Kong, SUNeVisions’s HKIS-1, plus a new City PoP at MEGA Plus, would provide unique neutrality and true connectivity advantages that no other facilities in the region can. We are glad to jointly announce this with CTG and look forward to more win-win collaboration to foster digital business for joint customers in Hong Kong, mainland China to other markets rapidly growing in Asia and the globe. »