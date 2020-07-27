Atlas Networks launched a free cloud cost-optimization assessment with the aim of helping businesses reduce overspending on cloud infrastructure.

Free assessment process

The team provides customized solutions that generate increased IT efficiency and more predictable costs. Moreover, organizations that complete this free assessment process typically save an average of 30 percent on their cloud infrastructure.

Anand Pallegar, founder, Atlas Networks, said,

“Today, in the wake of COVID-19, many businesses have reduced staff and are pivoting to remote work. So, reduced overhead and cost savings – especially on technology solutions imperative to business operations – is increasingly important to companies of all sizes. Identifying cost-savings and streamlining cloud investments is what our team does best.”

In addition to cloud consulting, Atlas Networks offers managed services and WebOps to help drive and stabilize internal IT teams with over 85 years of combined expertise.