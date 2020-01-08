ICANN (The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers) has agreed to let Verisign increase prices on .com domain names starting this year.

The U.S. government had already agreed to the price increases, but these increases aren’t included in Verisign’s current agreement with ICANN that runs for four more years. So, Verisign had to go back to ICANN and ask it to renegotiate the contract to add the increases now.

Verisign has also a large scale of security services, including managed DNS, disturbed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack mitigation and cyber-thread reporting, which is essential for cyber-security countermeasures. Verisign informed that its operation of the .COM TLD is governed by .COM RA and the Cooperative Agreement between the company and the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The Department of Commerce on the other side noted that the domain name marketplace had grown dynamic under the amended Cooperative Agreement. The Department of Commerce also informed that .COM Registry Agreement may reflect price changes, which cannot exceed $10.26 until October 2026.