Cloud giant, AWS introduced the preview release of AWS Cloud WAN, a new wide area networking service allowing customers to build, manage, and monitor a unified global network that is capable of managing the traffic between resources in the customer’s cloud and on-premise environments.

Wide area networking service

AWS’ new Cloud Wan solution is currently available in ten AWS Regions in public preview.

AWS’ new solution comes with a central dashboard and network policies. With AWS Cloud WAN, users can create their own global network that includes multiple locations and networks. It removes the need for the configuration and management of different networks individually using different technologies. Customers can also use their network policies to specify which Amazon VPCs and on-premise locations they prefer to connect with AWS VPN or any other WAN products.

The Central dashboard offers a complete view of the WAN to monitor its health, security, and performance. AWS Cloud Wan also creates a global network across AWS Regions using Border Gateway Protocol simplifying the exchange routes globally.

Cloud WAN is available in ten AWS Regions in Public Preview; US East (Northern Virginia), US West (Northern California), Africa (Cape Town), Asia Pacific (Mumbai), Asia Pacific (Singapore), Asia Pacific (Sydney), Asia Pacific (Tokyo), Europe (Ireland), Europe (Frankfurt), and South America (São Paulo).

