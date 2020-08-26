Axon announced that the company is extending its cloud services. The company aims to bring transparency and accountability to policing with the new cloud platform. The company’s CEO Rick Smith also stated in a recent shareholder letter that Axon’s new services will be an enabler for policing reform. Axon’s extended cloud services provide real-time awareness and data sharing, virtual reality-based training, and artificial intelligence to auto transcribe body cam video.

Axon Respond: It is designed to be a transformed 911 experience that can get the right help to avoid escalations. Axon Respond combines real-time awareness like live streaming with communications like talk-to-text as well as data connections with officers.

Axon Virtual Reality Training: It includes six new training scenarios revolving around interventions between officers when one is out of line. The other VR training scenarios, available in the first half of 2021, include post-traumatic stress injury, Alzheimer’s/dementia, and hard of hearing training.