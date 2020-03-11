BackboneAI raised $4.7m during the seed funding which is led by Fika Ventures with participation from Boldstart Ventures, Cendana Capital, Dynamo Ventures, GGV Capital, MetaProp, Spider VC, and several notable angel investors. General partner of Fika Ventures, Eva Ho, joined the company as a board member with BOLDstart Ventures partner Jeffres Leventhal.

What is BackboneAI?

Based in New York City and founded in 2019 by serial entrepreneur Rob Bailey, BackboneAI helps companies work together more efficiently by automating their intercompany business processes and optimizing communication through technology. BackboneAI builds frictionless data networks through intercompany automation, a completely new category of automation. Transforming supplier and customer relationships through real-time data synchronization, fast API connectivity, and regulatory integration, BackboneAI seamlessly automates intercompany data processes.