Dark fiber provider, Bandwidth Infrastructure Group announced the appointment of Bruce Garrison as its new CEO. The company will benefit from Garrison’s leadership and expertise in communications infrastructure as one of the few companies providing newly built dark fiber networks. During Garrison’s leadership, the company will continue to densify and expand its network in the key markets of the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Atlanta, and Greater Portland.

As the new CEO, Garrison will be responsible for overseeing operations and the strategic direction of Bandwidth IG. In 2023, he will lead the company during route expansions across Bandwidth IG’s network. At the end of 2023, the company expects to increase its total route miles from 280 to 380 throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Atlanta, and Hillsboro area of Greater Portland.

Before his new role at Bandwidth Ig, he was the CEO of Kansas Fiber Network, where he was instrumental in leading the company through a phase of transformation with a focus on commercial execution and network expansion. He has more than 20 years of experience including key roles with Bluebird Networks, serving as its chief revenue officer, and as senior vice president at zColo, Zayo’s colocation segment. Bruce Garrison, CEO of Bandwidth IG said,

« I’m honored and excited to be selected as the new CEO of Bandwidth IG. The company has built a tremendous fiber platform in a short time. I’m thrilled to be a part of carrying out a strategy that will deliver more critical infrastructure to more innovative customers in our key markets. »