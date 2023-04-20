Bandwidth Infrastructure Group (Bandwidth IG), one of the growing pure-play dark fiber providers, is strengthening its leadership team with the appointment of Patton Lochridge as its first chief revenue officer. Lochridge’s vast experience in the digital infrastructure industry will be instrumental as the company continues to develop its dark fiber networks providing critical infrastructure for data centers and enterprises in the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Atlanta, and Greater Portland.

Business development, sales, and marketing

As chief revenue officer, Lochridge will spearhead all business development, sales, and marketing efforts. The San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Atlanta, and Hillsboro area of Greater Portland are some of the top data center hubs in the U.S. Bandwidth IG’s ability to deliver more purpose-built infrastructure underpinning more mission-critical applications will be critical for the success of not only Bandwidth IG but for the innovative companies it serves.

Bruce Garrison, CEO of Bandwidth IG, said,

« Lochridge’s background in the industry and his demonstrated commercial success makes him the perfect candidate for the role. Bandwidth IG is one of the few companies building new dark fiber networks for data centers and enterprises in our markets. Lochridge’s industry experience and leadership will help us further strengthen our position in the market and help solve the increasing challenges our customers are experiencing finding unique fiber infrastructure that has the density needed for years to come. »

Patton Lochridge, CRO of Bandwidth IG, said,

« By providing new, unique and dense fiber networks, Bandwidth IG enables companies to quickly scale and deliver new technologies, and I’m excited to be part of a company that serves a significant role in building tomorrow’s digital world. I look forward to working with our existing customers to learn how we continue as their fiber infrastructure partner of choice, as well as expanding our customer relationships to serve more bandwidth-driven companies. »

Lochridge comes to Bandwidth IG from Zayo, where he held numerous leadership roles, including SVP of Sales overseeing Large Enterprise, Hyperscale, Wireless, and Public Sector verticals. While there, he also served as Zayo’s Vice President of Fiber Solutions for the Mid-Atlantic and East Regions and held positions in marketing and corporate development.