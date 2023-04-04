Bandwidth Infrastructure Group (Bandwidth IG) is increasing connectivity capabilities for the data center-rich San Francisco Bay Area with the expansion of its dark fiber network. The addition of a third fully diverse route provides critical fiber infrastructure from Santa Clara in the San Francisco Bay Area to the Great Oaks area of San Jose. The newest route delivers much-needed dark-fiber access to enterprises and data centers in one of the most dynamic markets in the world.

300 MW of additional data center capacity

Approximately 300 MW of additional data center capacity is under development in the Silicon Valley market, according to Cushman & Wakefield. The growth demonstrates the immense need for reliable infrastructure to connect compute locations, cloud providers, and network operators across the market. Bandwidth IG’s expanded network gives hyperscalers, enterprises, and network operators access to newly built, 100% underground, and high-count dark fiber between data centers or from data centers to enterprises.

Bruce Garrison, CEO of Bandwidth IG said,

« With this expansion that connects Santa Clara to San Jose, Bandwidth IG becomes the go-to dark fiber provider with three fully diverse routes between Santa Clara and the Great Oaks area of San Jose. Santa Clara to Great Oaks is one of the most data-centric routes in Silicon Valley. We realized the imperative need of having multiple routes to keep up with demand and to provide true network optionality in the region. »

The network expansion is the latest project that demonstrates Bandwidth IG’s commitment to delivering more dark fiber services to the San Francisco Bay Area. Over the last three years, Bandwidth IG has built more than 200 route miles in the area. The company has plans to build another 90 route miles this year, positioning it to become one of the densest and most diverse networks in Silicon Valley.

Bandwidth IG’s San Francisco Bay Area network is available at more than 65 data centers in the market. All of Bandwidth IG’s dark fiber networks are newly built, 100% underground, and take the most direct route possible. The truly diverse routes ensure minimal overlap with incumbent networks and provide the new dark fiber choices Silicon Valley has needed as one of the largest data center markets in the U.S.