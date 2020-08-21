Bandwidth Infrastructure Group (Bandwidth IG), a metro dark fiber network provider in Northern California and Greater Atlanta serving mission-critical data centers hyperscalers and enterprises with high capacity, dark fiber, added dark fiber services to CoreSite’s Santa Clara Data Center Campus. The CoreSite campus is located at the epicenter of Silicon Valley’s largest data center hub and delivers direct access to the top public cloud onramps.

Access to CoreSite and almost 50 other data centers throughout the area

BandwidthIG’s entire backbone is 100% underground, creating a metro cross-connect environment. With Bandwidth IG’s Data Center Connect solution, CoreSite provides enhanced connectivity options to meet its customers’ expanding needs. The Bandwidth IG network expansion in Santa Clara provides access to CoreSite and almost 50 other data centers throughout the area.

Jim Nolte, CEO for Bandwidth IG, said,

“At BandwidthIG, we are uniquely positioned to address the explosive demand that is building for new, scalable and reliable dark fiber solutions to support the growth of current and future data-intensive enterprises. We are thrilled to offer our services to support CoreSite’s customers in their demand for rich, diverse interconnectivity options.”

The SV7 data center that is part of CoreSite’s Santa Clara and broader Silicon Valley connected campus provides a strong ecosystem enabled to support the digital transformation and hybrid and multi-cloud use cases of businesses with increasingly interconnected data workloads, high-performance needs, growing interoperability demands and a need to be located near the network and cloud edge.