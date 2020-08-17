Bitcatcha announced the launch of its new Bitcatcha website about web hosting (Hospedagem De Site) speeds. itcatcha.com, the new Bitcatcha website features a helpful tool for anyone who is concerned about web hosting speeds, but also articles, rankings, reviews, and techniques across a broad range of subjects and business styles. The launch of the Brasil version of the web hosting speed checker is free of charge and easy to use.

To increase their profit and productivity levels

According to the announcement, in addition to the free speed checker tool, there are many helpful and informative articles posted on the site.

Bitcatcha is an important website in online business solutions, websites, and content related to small businesses. The Singapore-based company is comprised of a dedicated professional team focusing on helping small business owners increase their profit and productivity levels with procedures and tools that actually work.