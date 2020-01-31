Blacknight’s founder and CEO, Michele Neylon has declined the concerns over the sale of the .org domain to Ethos Capital.
Domain registrar and web hosting company Blacknight’s founder and CEO Michele Neylon, published a blog post about the sale of the Internet’s Society’s sale of the Public Interest Registry’s .org domain to the Ethos Capital for $1.1 billion. Neylon, who is also on the GNSO council of ICANN, pushed back against concerns over .org sales. Ethos claims that it is committed to keeping .org accessible and reasonably priced for all.
Hyperbolic hysteria
Michele Neylon, Blacknight’s founder and CEO wrote,
“While many of those who have voiced concerns do so in sincerity, there are also some whose interests in .org aren’t quite that kosher. It’s pretty clear that some people and organisations are using the current debacle to raise their own profiles. While that in itself might not be such a bad thing, the level of hyperbolic hysteria surrounding the current situation is unhelpful.”
“The entire Internet industry faces many more pressing issues currently, such as censorship, child abuse, privacy and misinformation, among other things.”
