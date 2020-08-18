Bluebird Network, a provider of fiber transport and internet services and an underground data center owner, announced the expansion in Columbia. Bluebird’s increased fiber count will bolster the company’s fiber offerings to businesses in and around Columbia, enabling the company to offer higher bandwidth options to support growing enterprise demands.
To strengthen the fiber backbone in Columbia
According to the announcement, this densification project will add approximately 60 miles of fiber to the company’s existing infrastructure within the city, giving the network a near all-encompassing reach of the area to businesses and allowing Bluebird to nurture the city’s 5G capabilities with stronger support for new and existing cell towers in the area.
Michael Morey, President and CEO of Bluebird Network, said,
“Our wireless customers—the largest cell service providers in the nation—trusted us for their large-scale 5G wireless deployment. They chose us because when Bluebird makes a promise, we deliver. We not only meet expectations, we exceed them. Our customer care and employee work ethic has resulted in Bluebird’s successful growth and builds like this demonstrate we don’t plan to stop our trajectory any time soon.”
Stay tuned for up-to-date Network/Internet News
Discussion about this post