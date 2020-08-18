Bluebird Network, a provider of fiber transport and internet services and an underground data center owner, announced the expansion in Columbia. Bluebird’s increased fiber count will bolster the company’s fiber offerings to businesses in and around Columbia, enabling the company to offer higher bandwidth options to support growing enterprise demands.

To strengthen the fiber backbone in Columbia

According to the announcement, this densification project will add approximately 60 miles of fiber to the company’s existing infrastructure within the city, giving the network a near all-encompassing reach of the area to businesses and allowing Bluebird to nurture the city’s 5G capabilities with stronger support for new and existing cell towers in the area.

Michael Morey, President and CEO of Bluebird Network, said,