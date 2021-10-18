Popular web browser Brave introduced new features of desktop version 1.32. In the new release, the Brave team is introducing a new feature called debouncing, which aims to protect users against bounce tracking. According to the announcement, the debouncing feature will be available for all Brave users shortly.

Debouncing

Bounce tracking is a method that is used to follow the user on the internet. It injects additional sites between the sites that the users visited and the sites that users intend to navigate. These sites in between gathers information about the sites the users have visited and perform the same tracking sites used to use.

Brave’s new debouncing feature observes the browser and when it is about to visit a tracker, recognizes the “dest” parameter that includes the intended destination URL, replaces the navigation to the tracker with the intended final URL. The debouncing feature also protects the user against bounce-tracking URLs in other situations, such as links in affiliate marketing emails.

Brave uses a Brave maintained list to identify bounce tracking URLs, which is created by a mic of open-source projects including URL Tracking Stripper extension, Link Clearer extension, and Clear URLs extension with additional rules maintained by Brave. Brave stated that it will maintain the combined list going forward and will welcome collaboration with similar projects.

