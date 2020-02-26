CenturyLink expands its fiber network infrastructure to enterprise businesses, technology corporations, start-ups, data centers in the Charleston area.

CenturyLink announced the expansion of its fiber network infrastructure in the Charleston area. Charleston has increased demand for high-speed internet and data capacity because of its fastest-growing structure. Essentially, the Charleston metro area has a growing tech economy in North Charleston.

To deliver connectivity to Silicon Harbor

With the Charleston network expansion, Charleston’s Silicon Harbor that includes more than 250 software firms, security companies and technology firms can access CenturyLink’s global fiber network and the largest internet service provider (ISP) in the world.

Ben Team, general manager, CenturyLink Carolinas talked about the expansion, saying,

“CenturyLink is a committed partner in the Charleston area, and we understand how to support the needs of one of the fastest-growing tech cities in the country. This progressive and diverse environment is driving explosive growth in the demand for fiber-based communication services. With our aggressive investment in the technology infrastructure of the region, CenturyLink is fueling the digital economy and thriving business community in Charleston.”

High-speed fiber network

“Robust technology infrastructure is one of the key components of our success as we work to solve some of the tech industry’s most complex problems. The expansion of CenturyLink’s scalable, global network allows us to expand our operations and maintain our status at the forefront of innovation,”

said Rob Moser, president and chief operating officer of Charleston-based Immedion.

CenturyLink’s network infrastructure is expected to be completed by mid-year 2020. When the project is completed, it will connect existing CenturyLink fiber routes to metro Charleston to the growing tech economy in North Charleston. This fiber infrastructure enables companies to blend network connectivity, data storage, security and edge computing services into one integrated package. which means meet the complex business needs of this growing region.