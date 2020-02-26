Ciena announced that they won’t attend Capacity Middle East 2020 and The Optical Networking and Communication Conference & Exhibitions events.
Coronavirus threat affects major events around the world. In February, WordCamp Asia 2020 and Mobile World Congress were canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Ciena also announced that it has withdrawn from the Capacity Middle East 2020 event that will take place on March 2-5 in Dubai and The Optical Networking and Communication Conference & Exhibitions which will take place on 9-11 March in San Diego, USA. In response to the novel coronavirus concerns, Ciena has implemented preventative measures to safeguard its people and is adhering to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) standard recommendations for reducing risk and exposure.
Gary Smith, president & chief executive officer of Ciena said,
“We have made the decision to cancel our participation in all industry events for the next 30 days in order to safeguard the well-being of our employees, customers, and partners. Although we are disappointed that we cannot continue with these events as planned, as they are important benchmarks for the industry, we believe this is the right decision under the circumstances and we look forward to participating in future events.”
