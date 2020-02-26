Ciena announced that they won’t attend Capacity Middle East 2020 and The Optical Networking and Communication Conference & Exhibitions events.

Coronavirus threat affects major events around the world. In February, WordCamp Asia 2020 and Mobile World Congress were canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Ciena also announced that it has withdrawn from the Capacity Middle East 2020 event that will take place on March 2-5 in Dubai and The Optical Networking and Communication Conference & Exhibitions which will take place on 9-11 March in San Diego, USA. In response to the novel coronavirus concerns, Ciena has implemented preventative measures to safeguard its people and is adhering to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) standard recommendations for reducing risk and exposure.

The well-being of employees, customers, and partners

Gary Smith, president & chief executive officer of Ciena said,