Clearlake Capital Group and Siris Capital Group announced a $400 million growth equity investment by their affiliates in cloud-based digital marketing leader Constant Contact. The company will focus on delivering solutions to dynamic businesses where targeted, data-driven marketing has become absolutely essential. Constant Contact will spin-out from previous owner Endurance International Group Holdings and move as a standalone business.

Cloud-based marketing platform

Constant Contact, headquartered in Massachusetts, provides a cloud-based marketing platform. It allows SMBs to create and track personalized marketing campaigns. The Company’s software solutions allow the creation and distribution of marketing emails to customers with easy-to-use drag and drop templates for better customer engagement and help them drive better top-line performance.

Constant Contact boasts a customer base with more than 470,000 subscribers that sends 7.5 billion emails per month as part of almost 2.5 million marketing campaigns. James Pade, Partner, Clearlake, said,

“Constant Contact is one of the most well respected and recognized franchises in all of digital marketing and is poised to benefit from a number of significant growth drivers in the near-term. We believe that this investment will provide the management team with significant resources to rapidly bolster the go-to-market organization and make large-scale investments in the product platform.”

