.cloud is celebrating its 5th birthday. .cloud top-level-domain was launched on February 16, 2016, when the company opened its door for general availability registrations. The company also stated that the massive changes affected the world and cloud technology has propelled the .cloud forward.

2020 Premium Domains Report

.cloud also published its first premium domains report. The company also stated that in 2020, .cloud revamped its premium domains offering and now they are sharing the results. It shows how .cloud has been adopted by innovators around the world. You can read the report here. Some of the key highlights include:

$320,136 Total Premium Revenue

$203,884 Premium Revenue and 155 domains sold through our Registrar channel, at an average retail price of $1315

GoDaddy, Alibaba, Namecheap, Google, Hexonet, and West.cn were among the top Registrars

$116,252 Premium Revenue sold through Brokerage with the top sale of $50,000 for energy.cloud

