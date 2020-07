Cloudflare announced that the new Tokyo office will be the home of its newest Asia-Pacific (APAC) office and Masa Aoba will lead this new office and team. With more than 27 million Internet properties on Cloudflare’s network, the company already has many customers in the region. Cloudflare has also partnered with Accelia, Classmethod, D-zero, Domo, Mitsui Knowledge Industry, Spelldata, and GlobalDots Japan GK in Japan to enable joint customers in the country.

Masa Aoba, a seasoned technology executive with more than 30 years of experience in the IT industry, will oversee and lead the company’s sales and activities in Japan. Masa Aoba, Head of Japan at Cloudflare said,

“More than 90 percent of Japan’s population uses the Internet and Japan is home to 52 of the Fortune 500 companies. With this level of connectivity and business acumen, we have a huge opportunity to grow our brand in Japan. I’m looking forward to helping our Japanese customers and partners secure and optimize their business-critical applications to connect to their users across the world.”

