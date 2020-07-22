Cloudflare announced that the new Tokyo office will be the home of its newest Asia-Pacific (APAC) office and Masa Aoba will lead this new office and team. With more than 27 million Internet properties on Cloudflare’s network, the company already has many customers in the region. Cloudflare has also partnered with Accelia, Classmethod, D-zero, Domo, Mitsui Knowledge Industry, Spelldata, and GlobalDots Japan GK in Japan to enable joint customers in the country.

Masa Aoba, a seasoned technology executive with more than 30 years of experience in the IT industry, will oversee and lead the company’s sales and activities in Japan. Masa Aoba, Head of Japan at Cloudflare said,