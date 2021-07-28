Internet security, performance, and reliability company, Cloudflare announced its plans to power the Internet with zero carbon emissions. The company also launches multiple tools to help organizations build sustainability into their applications, websites, and networks. The company will also remove all historical carbon its global network has emitted by 2025.

Reducing carbon footprint

The company also releases sustainable edge computing services and energy-efficient features. It allows organizations to choose to intelligently route traffic through data centers powered by renewable energy. Users will also be able to understand and quantify their individual footprints and approximate savings from Cloudflare’s network. Cloudflare is providing environmentally efficient solutions, giving organizations a seamless way to:

Power compute with renewable energy: Using Cloudflare’s distributed global network to drive a better climate outcome, businesses and developers can elect to route a portion of their compute workloads through facilities on Cloudflare’s edge powered by 100 percent renewable energy with Green Compute on Cloudflare Workers.

Quantify their individual footprint and carbon savings from Cloudflare’s network: The millions of customers powered by Cloudflare can effortlessly track and view their approximate carbon savings from their usage of Cloudflare services in comparison to Internet averages for the same volumes. With the Carbon Impact Report, all customers can view customized data on their individual footprints on Cloudflare’s network to quantify, report on, and set sustainability goals, as well as view recommendations on actions they can take to reduce their carbon impact.

Receive green certification on their websites by default: All websites are automatically powered by 100 percent renewable energy with Cloudflare Pages, now in partnership with The Green Web Foundation. Organizations and developers default to deploy certified green web pages and can elect to display a verified badge.

Reduce unnecessary energy from search engines indexing the web: Search engines will be notified by Cloudflare when content on a page has changed, to eliminate unnecessary crawls and energy. This option will be available in the future for all Cloudflare customers, to help deliver fresher indexes while wasting fewer resources from search engines.

Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare said,

“Internet usage has skyrocketed in the last couple of years, growing over 80 percent on our network, and is showing no signs of slowing down. For every search you do, online order you make, and video call you join, there is an environmental impact from the physical data centers, servers, and other physical infrastructure the Internet relies on. We want to give the Internet a clean slate to help build toward a future where it’s easy for anyone to create, build, and run their applications on green energy while remaining secure, fast, and reliable.”

