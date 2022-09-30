New API removes the need for CAPTCHAs by working behind the scenes to confirm a human is present during a web interaction.

Turnstile a ims to save Internet users 500 years of time every day otherwise trying to pass a jumbled-up word or photo test.

Turnstile recognizes Private Access Tokens from users on the latest versions of macOS or iOS, to validate the visitor.

CDN and DDoS mitigation solutions provider, Cloudflare announced Turnstile, a simple and private way to replace CAPTCha. The new solution is now available for everyone and any website owner can replace CAPTCHAs through an API, whether they are a Cloudflare customer or not. The new solution aims to save 500 years of time every day by removing CAPTCHAs.

Works behind the scenes

Turnstile is a smarter and invisible solution that automatically chooses from a rotating suite of browser challenges that work behind the scenes, looking for signals there is a human user. The difficulty of these challenges can be tuned to present harder challenges to visitors that show non-human behaviors.

Turnstile is also capable of recognizing Private Access Tokens from users on the latest versions of macOS or iOS. It enables Turnstile to validate a device with the help from the device vendor without collecting, touching, or storing user device data.

According to Cloudflare’s announcement, Turnstile achieved the same stable solve rate as old-school CAPTCHAs. The new solution enabled Cloudflare to reduce its own use of CAPTCHA by 91%. It also reduced the time spent on a challenge from an average of 32 seconds to just one second to run the non-interactive challenges. Turnstile is now available for any developer to use on their site. Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare said,

« Cloudflare is taking one of the most hated pieces of Internet technology, and making it easier, more secure, and more private for everyone to use. Similar to our 1.1.1.1 app that makes every user and the Internet safer, we’re excited to share Turnstile with developers of any size and anywhere, for an improved and more private end user experience. »