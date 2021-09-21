Colt Technology Services announced the appointment of Andrew Edison as Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Relationship Management and Mark Beeden as Chief of Staff to the CEO, completing the company’s Executive Leadership Team.

In his new role, Edison will be responsible for driving the company’s commercial strategy and leading its global teams across sales, presales, marketing, and customer relationship management. He will also work closely with the wider organization to ensure Colt delivers on its vision of transforming the way the world works. He was formerly Colt’s Vice President, Global Enterprise, having joined the company in 2018.

Beeden will start as Chief of Staff to the CEO on 1 October. In his new role, he will support the development of the company’s business-wide digital and customer experience strategy and work closely with the CEO and other members of the ELT. Beeden has been in the company since 2012, initially as Chief Marketing Officer and most recently as Vice President, Customer Experience and Service Management. Keri Gilder, CEO of Colt said,

“These are key appointments for Colt, and means our Executive Leadership Team is now complete. Andrew and Mark will play a critical role in supporting the business, as well as individuals and teams, as we deliver our DNA strategy and build the first and only truly modern telco.”

