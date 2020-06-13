A lot of major events are rescheduled or held online due to Covid-19 outbreak in recent years. The organizers of Computex announced that many countries have imposed travel restrictions to help curb the spread of Covid-19. COMPUTEX stakeholders, including international exhibitors, visitors, and media, may not be able to join the show consequently. Thus, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taipei Computer Association (TCA), the organizers of Computex decided to cancel the 2020 event and announced that next Computex will be held in 2021.

June 1 to 5, 2021

In its 2019 edition, Computex hosted 1,685 exhibitors from 30 countries and attracted 42,495 visitors from 171 countries. Although Taiwan has only 443 confirmed cases, there won’t be a Computex event in 2020. The organizers also announced that Computex 2021 will take place from June 1 to 5. The company also announced that to keep the tech industry connected with COMPUTEX, TAITRA is launching a series of online services.