A lot of major events are rescheduled or held online due to Covid-19 outbreak in recent years. The organizers of Computex announced that many countries have imposed travel restrictions to help curb the spread of Covid-19. COMPUTEX stakeholders, including international exhibitors, visitors, and media, may not be able to join the show consequently. Thus, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taipei Computer Association (TCA), the organizers of Computex decided to cancel the 2020 event and announced that next Computex will be held in 2021.
June 1 to 5, 2021
In its 2019 edition, Computex hosted 1,685 exhibitors from 30 countries and attracted 42,495 visitors from 171 countries. Although Taiwan has only 443 confirmed cases, there won’t be a Computex event in 2020. The organizers also announced that Computex 2021 will take place from June 1 to 5. The company also announced that to keep the tech industry connected with COMPUTEX, TAITRA is launching a series of online services.
- #COMPUTEXOnlineTalks – Key executives from Intel, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Supermicro, Delta Electronics, BenQ Business Solutions Alliance shared the latest tech trends on AI and 5G and discuss for the future technology at the first-ever COMPUTEX virtual event. After its debut on June 2, the livestream was watched by over 400,000 viewers.
- COMPUTEX Online Sourcing Meetings – 30 VIP buyers from 14 counties seized new business opportunities with Taiwanese suppliers on June 3.
- #InnoVEXOnlineDemo – Startups will showcase their new products and technologies via Taiwan Trade Show’s YouTube channel on June 29.
- COMPUTEX Online 2D Exhibition. – The new online platform will be launched on September 28 to display and promote exhibitors’ products and services.
Discussion about this post