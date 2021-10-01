Industry Cloud for Connectivity company, Connected2Fiber announced that the company has curated more than 2,100 broadband provider footprints globally to power a wide range of broadband-oriented use cases within The Connected World platform. The curated that provides clarity on location-level serviceability, product availability associated pricing, and other key attributes.

Pricing data on over 2,100 providers

Connected2Fiber has created a key enabling engine for broadband-oriented decision making with its curation process that details and updates broadband data with provider changes in coverage, capabilities, and cost. The company worked closely with carriers, MSPs, and channel partners and their market offerings to enable insight.

The collection of information on the provider including coverage area, access medium type, bandwidth speeds available, activation and installation charges, monthly charges, contract terms, and ancillary fees like static IP addresses. J. Scott Nicholls, Director of Supplier Relations & Contracts at Connected2Fiber said,

“We see the tremendous value in being the source of truth for broadband data in the connectivity industry. Over the past five years, Connected2Fiber has made the investment in tracking and updating broadband coverage, offering and pricing globally in order to provide our customers with high quality intelligence that help them make better business decisions. As we move into the future and see even more customers supporting SD-WAN conversions, work from home initiatives, and further network expansion projects, our continued investment in this area will pay significant dividends to our ecosystem and their clients.”

