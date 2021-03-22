Connected2Fiber, the industry cloud for connectivity, announced that it has secured $12 million in Series B financing led by Harbert Growth Partners as well as current investors Ascent Venture Partners, Nauta Capital, and Osage Venture Partners. Connected2Fiber’s previous equity rounds total $15 million, bringing total funding to date to $27 million in equity.

To invest in the Connect World platform

The new funding will be used to invest in the organization’s go-to-market operations across sales, marketing, and customer success teams as well as accelerate the product roadmap for its platform, the Connected World.

Ben Edmond, Founder and CEO at Connected2Fiber, said,

“Our platform continues to solve the most difficult challenges associated with network transactions by providing buyers and sellers with a location-specific, data-driven blueprint of their addressable market and then automating critical processes, resulting in smarter and faster decisions for both parties. Our success and growth within both the buyer and seller community has produced an ever-expanding platform ecosystem and, with this new investment, we’ll not only be able to scale our selling efforts but continue to innovate to provide additional analytical insight and global reach.”

Product investments will deliver new ecosystem integrations, buyer and seller capabilities that will include additional APIs, and build-out of the next phase of location truth within the platform. Connected2Fiber will also introduce new AI and analytic capabilities as well as real-time data connectors that feed The Connected World’s application and analytic suite.

The Connected World platform delivers this experience and powers digital transformation in the buying and selling processes of companies from global carriers to rural telephone and cable TV operators to managed service providers of every focus and size.

