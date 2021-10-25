The Connected World has now processed more than 500 million sites in proximity to over 6.5 million miles of fiber, ultimately delivering clients increased revenue, a stronger return on investment of their routes, and an improved customer experience. Near net services are a core part of the connectivity industry that empower network providers to understand locations in close proximity to their existing routes and those networks that are under construction.

Calculating the distance

As a platform, Connected2Fiber has inserted trust in the process of near net opportunity identification with their best-of-breed location intelligence and transformed a space that has traditionally been associated with significant risk from the standpoint of unexpected cost, timing and final implementation plans.

Connected2Fiber’s Assured Near Net service elevates beyond the simplest form of near-net analysis, namely straight line or buffer, which calculates the distance from a path or access point to a location based on a straight line and includes every site that falls within a specific distance, such as 1,000 feet. This very imprecise method tends to overstate what a provider can reach and doesn’t take into consideration the impediments along a path.

Quality and reliability of data

Connected2Fiber’s Assured Near Net takes the quality and reliability of data used in a right-of-way calculation to a new level, including guaranteeing the accuracy of up to five nines with SLAs placed on the real-world execution associated with each lateral. This model gives assurance to the seller in how they price their offering to meet expected returns and gives buyers who see an Assured Near Net symbol the confidence to know that they can rely on the quoted price and execute their business without fear of fall out, an industry challenge impacting on average over 20% of all connectivity orders globally today.

The second part of Connected2Fiber’s Assured Near Net offer is the ability to license the Assured Near Net Verified Status for use in any of the provider’s communications, including its use within API responses and on quotes, building lists, websites and portals. This symbol of trust will improve the confidence in the specific serviceability and pricing dynamics of the location by both wholesale sellers and buyers.

