Connected2Fiber announces that it has rebranded to Connectbase. The announcement came shortly after a year of significant milestones for the company. The new branding and message reflect the company’s growth and solution evolution.

Growth and evolution

The company stated that the new brand is more aligned with the entire spectrum of network connectivity options, such as wireless, copper, coax, and fiber. The Connected World, the company’s SaaS-based platform for network buyers and sellers currently manages more than 1.4 billion locations across 147 countries, with over 5,800 network service providers mapped by location and more than 16 million tenants displayed by location. Ben Edmond, Founder and CEO of Connectbase said,

« From day one, we set out on a path to catalog the world’s networks with location context and specificity and create a platform that streamlines and automates connectivity buying and selling. Our mission today, as it has always been, is to be the location source of truth for the connectivity industry. That doesn’t mean simply bringing buyers and sellers together. It means doing so on a foundation of detailed, location-specific intelligence, automation and efficiency. Our rebrand doesn’t mark the completion of the mission, it marks the evolution and doubling down of that mission. Today, Connectbase and The Connected World platform are at the center of that location-specific source of truth. It’s home base for connectivity buying and selling. »

See more Network/Internet News