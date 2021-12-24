Connected2Fibe announced that its technology platform for network buyers and sellers, The Connected World, now has 1.4 billion locations being managed across 147 countries. In addition to identifying full addresses, latitude and longitude coordinates, and global location IDs, The Connected World also delivers network intelligence on each location, including serviceability and competitive pricing options where available.

Maximizing the opportunities

For network buyers, The Connected World empowers the identification of the perfect provider partner for any project and mitigates fallout issues that plague over 20% of all connectivity orders globally. On the sell side, the platform ensures that sellers are maximizing opportunities when building a capital-intensive network and streamlining the sales process to prevent unnecessary costs and maximize revenue potential. Beyond growth, The Connected World ultimately improves customer experience, which benefits all parties involved.

Ben Edmond, CEO & Founder of Connected2Fiber said,

« Connected2Fiber operates at the intersection of location and network intelligence. From the inception of Connected2Fiber, we’ve provided structure, purpose and precision to location information for network buyers and sellers. Passing the 1 billion location mark this quarter is testament to our ability to curate critical datapoints with location perspective at scale. With each new location that enters our database, the platform is that much more powerful in helping our clients make the best go-to-market decisions, so 1.4 billion managed locations and growing is a huge milestone. »

In September, Connected2Fiber announced ​​that The Connected World had surpassed the curation of over 2,100 broadband provider footprints globally. In August, the team launched the connectivity industry’s first fully automated Bid Management capability; a few months later, the industry’s first Assured Near Net service followed.

