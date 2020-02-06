CoreSite Realty Corporation’s application for Illinois Data Centres Investment Program has been accepted by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

CoreSite Realty Corporation, a provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, announced the acceptance of its application with the Illinois Data Centers Investment Program. In June 2019, the State of Illinois established a new Data Center Investment Act, led by Governor J.B. Pritzker, legislators, and business leaders and organizations.

A tax credit of 20% of wages paid

The data center’s investment program provides owners and operators with exemptions from a variety of state and local taxes for qualifying Illinois data centers. Also, data center owners and operators who have been accepted to the program have the chance to pay a tax credit of 20% of wages for construction workers for projects located in underserved areas.

“The establishment of the Data Centre Investment Act was a great outcome for the State of Illinois and for data center businesses like CoreSite,”

said Matt Gleason, CoreSite’s Vice President, and General Manager.

“We appreciate the efforts by everyone involved, including the work by the Chamber of Commerce, and the opportunity to be a small part of a great win for the State of Illinois and the city of Chicago. We’re excited to have our application accepted as we work with the State to finalize our incentive agreement,” he continued.