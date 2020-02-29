Coronavirus.com, previously owned by GoDaddy previously listed for sale for $244K now redirects it to WHO.

Coronavirus is one of the most searched words on Google since the COVID-19 outbreak. The virus is now spreading to more countries and many people are online searching for more information and the latest news about the incident. The most popular domain about the outbreak is coronavirus.com. The domain was created 18 years ago, August of 2002. The current owner of the domain is NameFind, which is a subsidiary of GoDaddy.

For sale at $244,400

Recently, the domain was for sale at $244,400. Recently, GoDaddy decided to redirect the domain to WHO’s coronavirus informational page. Thus, people who are looking for information about the COVID-19 can find official information about the outbreak easier by this link.