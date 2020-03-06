cPacket Networks announced it has completed a $15 million round of funding by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital.

Network-aware application and security assurance solutions provider cPacket Networks announced that $15m investment will be used to accelerate cPacket’s focus on product innovation and deployment of its broad range of high-performance network visibility products for the cloud, data center, and branch offices. The funding builds on a successful 2019. During 2019 cPacket launched several new strategic products including its first-ever multi-cloud solution with AWS and Google Cloud, its software-defined data center/branch solution with Cisco, and its unrivaled high-density 100G monitoring fabric.

High-performance network visibility products

Brendan O’Flaherty, CEO of cPacket Networks said,

“We are at the cutting edge of the digital transformation and our strong portfolio of world-class customers is the validation of our leadership in the space. We are thrilled to secure funding from Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital so that we can aggressively expand our technology leadership and drive customer adoption.”

Pete Chung, head of Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital. said,