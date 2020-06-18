June 17 release of EasyApache is now announced by the cPanel. The latest update includes fixes for CVE-2020-11080, CVE-2020-8174, CVE-2020-10531, and CVE-2020-11080. The update also fixes the PHP version in DSO description and grammatical error in the 404 page. The latest version also doesn’t log proxied requests to avoid double counting of them in stats. cPanel has released updated RPMs for EasyApache 4 on June 17, with updated versions of nghttp2 version 1.41.0 and NodeJS version 10.21.0.

ea-apache2-config

ZC-6899: do not log proxied requests to avoid double counting of them in stats.

ea-documentroot

EA-9095: Fixed grammatical error in 404 page.

ea-libzip

EA-9101: Update from upstream to 1.7.0.

ea-nghttp2

EA-9098: Update ea-nghttp2 to 1.41.0, drop 1.40.0 (with fix for CVE-2020-11080).

ea-nodejs10

EA-9099: Update ea-nodejs10 to 10.21.0, drop 10.20.1 (with fixes for CVE-2020-8174, CVE-2020-10531, and CVE-2020-11080).

ea-tomcat85

EA-9110: Update ea-tomcat85 to 8.5.56, drop 8.5.55.

scl-php72

EA-9087: Fix PHP version in DSO description.

scl-php73

EA-9111: Update scl-php73 to 7.3.19, drop 7.3.18.

EA-9087: Fix PHP version in DSO description.

EA-9111: Update scl-php73 to 7.3.19, drop 7.3.18.

ea-php74

EA-9109: Update ea-php74 to 7.4.7, drop 7.4.6.

EA-9087: Fix PHP version in DSO description