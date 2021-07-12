Networks services provider, Crosslake Fibre announced its latest connectivity on-ramp locations in New York. These two New York major data centers are critical interconnect locations for cloud service providers and network service providers. With new PoPs in these facilities, the company has extended its Network Platform to enable customers to connect to its high-capacity routes to major US cities and to Toronto and Montreal.

Diverse metro fiber ring

The company’s extended network is designed and deployed utilizing a diverse metro fiber ring and offers direct interconnects. It can deliver critical data services at speeds of up to 100 Gbps between key data centers. Mike Cunningham, CEO of Crosslake Fibre said,

“The additional PoPs in New York present a tremendous opportunity for Crosslake Fibre as we continue to grow our network reach and bring carrier-grade services to national and international organisations. Crosslake already operates the lowest latency, high-capacity network between the Toronto and the New Jersey Liquidity Triangle utilizing our unique subsea cable across Lake Ontario. We are now uniquely positioned to extend that low-latency and diverse connectivity into New York.”

