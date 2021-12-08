International Network Service Provider and submarine and terrestrial fiber networks provider, Crosslake Fibre announced that its CrossChannel submarine cable is now ready for service. It is a 96 fiber pair system capable of supporting more than 2,400Tbps of capacity. 149 km segment of the 550 km system is submarine and designed to be physically diverse of existing infrastructure.

Over 2,400Tbps of capacity

Crosslake Fibre’s new subsea cable system connects Equinix LD4 in Slough, to Interxion PAR3 and Equinix PA7 in Paris. It is also the first subsea cable system to be installed between these two countries in more than 20 years.

CrossChannel offers the lowest latency between these data centers hubs with less than 5.5 milliseconds round trip delay. Crosslake also provides a Dark Fibre service and deploys Ciena’s 6500 packet-optical platform powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme. Crosslake also uses Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan with Liquid Spectrum’s Channel Margin Gauge app. Mike Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of Crosslake Fibre said,

« The CrossChannel system will provide critical Internet backbone infrastructure across the English Channel for decades to come. We are excited to launch the CrossChannel system which is the culmination of years of development and incredible effort by the Crosslake Fibre team and its many suppliers. »

