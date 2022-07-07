Quad9, the industry’s leading non-profit global public recursive DNS resolver, announced today that noted engineer and cybersecurity executive Mary O’Brien has joined Quad9’s Foundation Council, the governing board that oversees the global public-benefit Internet security service.

Who is Mary O’Brien?

O’Brien graduated from Dublin City University with an electrical engineering degree, which she put to work at British semiconductor manufacturer GEC Plessey in Swindon. In 1994 she moved to Motorola, where she worked on their carrier products, developing GSM, GPRS, and UMTS ASICs and software in their Swindon and Cork sites.

In 2007 she joined IBM and in 2012 moved to IBM Security in Atlanta as director of threat product development. Two years later she became Vice President of Research and Development, and in 2018 she was named General Manager of IBM Security, headquartered in Boston. Today she runs the global organization of more than eight thousand people from its Cork offices, in her native Ireland. John Todd, general manager of Quad9 said;

« We’re thrilled to have Mary’s participation in the Council to move the needle towards our mission to protect the free Internet. Mary’s input will be important for Council issues that will continue to progress the safety and security of the Web in the coming months and years. »

O’Brien brings more than thirty years of experience as an engineer and security executive to Quad9’s Foundation Council, where she fills the seat vacated by Dorian Kim, who passed away earlier this year and returns the foundation to its full strength of five councilors.