DataBank, a provider of enterprise-class data center, connectivity and managed services, added the availability of the Pittsburgh Internet Exchange (PIT-IX) at its Pittsburgh colocation data center (PIT1) which is located in NOVA Place. This addition enables Databank customers to have access to direct local connectivity to content providers, universities, and companies located around the Western Pennsylvania region. PIT-IX provides low-cost and low-latency connectivity with over 13 major regional networks.

To improve connection quality

PIT-IX has 1gbps, 10gbps, and 40-100gbps connectivity options to the exchange at DataBank’s PIT1. BGP Route Servers facilitate a quick and easy configuration of peering with the exchange. According to Raul Martynek, CEO of DataBank, PIT-IX will help customers lower internet transit costs, optimize network performance, and minimize the need for Pittsburgh area traffic to rely on network paths that leave the city. Raul Martynek said:

“We’re big supporters of the Exchange and in enabling increased peering and connectivity options for our clients to drive their applications and critical operations in this growing region.”

In addition to the financing of connectivity company TeraSwitch, donations of hardware and monthly funding by local cloud services finance PIT-IX. Brendan Mannella, Chief Executive Officer of TeraSwitch and founder of PIT-IX said:

“The goal of the PIT-IX is to operate a neutral and non-profit internet exchange that aims to reduce costs, improve connection quality, and most importantly give the region an alternative to the major interconnection points like Ashburn, VA or New York, NY.”

Ensuring the lowest cost connectivity

Nick Zurku, Co-founder and Operations Engineer of PIT-IX also talked about the new facility:

“We picked DataBank’s PIT1 facility at Nova Place as the home of PIT-IX because of the carrier-neutral facility being the largest carrier hotel in the region. We were able to ensure the lowest cost connectivity for the most number of peers by choosing DataBank.

The PIT-IX operations team plans to extend the PIT-IX peering fabric to other Pittsburgh area facilities such as the DataBank PIT2 facility. There are 20 data centers that are operated by DataBank. Nine of these data centers are in U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Cleveland, Dallas, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, and Salt Lake City.