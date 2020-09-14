Datacenters.com unveiled the network systems on the Datacenters.com IGNITE Project Platform. IGNITE Network Project enables IT, professionals, to design their networks and view available providers that match their requirements. Users can access powerful network configurators for software-defined WAN (SD-WAN), multi-protocol label switching (MPLS), and private line networks.

The platform matches the most convenient user with the provider

After uploaded network proposals directly by providers, the IGNITE Project Platform matches users with the right network service providers. With the launch of IGNITE Network Projects, Datacenters.com has reached 31 of the top network service providers including AT&T, Verizon, CenturyLink, Aryaka, CATO Networks, Zayo, Palo Alto (Cloudgenix), China Telecom, and Colt Technology Services.

Michael Allen, VP of Solutions & Engineering of Datacenters.com, said,

“High performance networks like SD-WAN and MPLS are critical for today’s digital enterprise. These solutions represent a core solution offering for us and we’re excited to launch the first fully automated, intelligent digital RFP tool to help users architect their network infrastructure.”

Key features of IGNITE Network Project

• First digital RFP for enterprise network services

• Users can design their SD-WAN, MPLS and private line technologies online

• Proprietary algorithm provides intelligent matching based on network requirements

• Users can select all or specific network services providers to participate in their RFP

• 31 top network service providers have been on-boarded and trained on the platform

• Proposals and pricing for networking solutions are delivered directly through the platform

