Naoris Protocol, the world’s first decentralized cybersecurity firm, is proud to announce the appointment of David Holtzman as Chief of Strategy, in the run-up to launching products in Web 2 and Web 3 in 2023. Holtzman is the former IBM Chief Scientist and designer of the global DNS System used by ICANN, and a renowned dotcom innovator and strategist in Web 2 & Web 3.

Developing and executing the strategic roadmap

Holtzman will be responsible for developing and executing Naoris Protocol’s strategic roadmap, advising on the expansion of its product suite, and providing guidance to ensure impactful and relevant growth in the context of cybersecurity across Web 2 and Web 3. With over three decades of experience in technology innovation and strategy, he brings a wealth of knowledge to the team.

David Carvalho, CEO and co-founder said,

« We are excited to further utilise David’s incredible depth of knowledge and experience in the cybersecurity space. He has been a key advisor to Naoris Protocol and now with the launch getting closer, he’ll add significant strategic value as a member of the C-suite. In a world where the volume of cyberattacks is increasing exponentially, we need to have eyes on the future of cybersecurity. We can no longer use the “rear-view mirror” approach to anticipate what’s to come. Web 3 has materially changed the requirements of cybersecurity, and the need for decentralised solutions will continue to grow and evolve as Web 3 matures. »

Holtzman is a seasoned entrepreneur and investor who has been at the forefront of the internet industry since its inception. His experience working with Web 2 and 3 technologies, as well as numerous start-up ventures, ideally positions him to effectively support Naoris Protocol in revolutionizing the way cybersecurity tools are built and implemented.