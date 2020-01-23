DE-CIX has announced its further expansion in South East Asia with a new internet exchange in Singapore.

According to DE-CIX official announcement, its next Internet Exchange will be opened in the second half of 2020 in the sovereign island city-state of Singapore and will be fully operated by the company itself. It will run on the DE-CIX Apollon interconnection platform. DE-CIX Singapore will create an interconnection ecosystem in one of the densest metro markets in South East Asia. 2020 is also a special year for DE-CIX, as the company is celebrating its 25 years jubilee. Today, DE-CIX runs more than 20 IXs in Europe, the Middle East, South East Asia, and North America, with more than 1800 connected networks from 100+ countries.

Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX International said,

“For 25 years, DE-CIX is renowned for creating interconnection hubs around the world wherever customers need us, hubs which are secure and easy to access. DE-CIX Singapore, as the heart of the ASEAN region, is just the next logical step we are taking in our international expansion. Whilst Singapore has been a major content hub for the region over the last decade, the key content and cloud-computing players have started to extend their footprint throughout ASEAN. This will pave the way in our further expansion in the region for creating a robust and secure interconnection ecosystem, with more to come in the next year or two. There are millions of users around the ASEAN markets who both local and international operators want to have access to. The demand for low latency and the huge traffic volumes driven by video, payment, gaming, and other applications, like on-demand and live streaming of sports, is huge.”

